Director Kabir Khan finds Salman Khan’s act in ‘Tubelight’ better than ‘Bajrangi Bhaijaan’

Director Kabir Khan, who is third time collaborating with Salman Khan in “Tubelight”, has said that the superstar will surprise the audience with his all new avatar in the upcoming war drama. Heaping praise on the 51-year-old actor, Kabir said Salman’s performance will be even better than what he did in the duo’s last released “Bajrangi Bhaijaan”. “Salman will be very different in ‘Tubelight’. If people thought he was different in Bajrangi Bhaijaan, here he is five steps ahead,” Kabir told reporters.

Post the blockbuster “Bajrangi Bhaijaan” there is massive expectations from the duo but the director said he does not take any “pressure”.

“I don’t take the pressure of expectations. That last film was a hit or flop. You can’t move ahead if you take that pressure. If I had taken the pressure of ‘Ek Tha Tiger’, I would’ve made a film like that again. But we departed and made ‘Bajrangi Bhaijaan’.”

Kabir said filming “Tubelight” was physically gruelling.

“Every film has it’s own challenges. I shoot a lot in outdoor locations, this time I shot in the mountains of Ladakh. That must’ve been physically the most challenging to shoot.”

The director said the film is nearly complete and is gearing up for a big release in June.

“We have completed the film. Only a day’s shoot is left. Eid is on June 26 so we are coming on June 23.”