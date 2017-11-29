Dilip Kumar diagnosed with mild pneumonia; veteran Bollywood actor advised bed rest

The 94-year old actor was earlier admitted to Mumbai’s Lilawati hospital in August. (Express archive photo by Prakash Yeram)

Veteran Bollywood actor has been diagnosed with mild pneumonia and has been advised bed rest by doctors. His family friend Faisal Farooqui used the actor’s Twitter account to inform his friends. “Saab was diagnosed with mild pneumonia. He’s been advised to rest at home. Allah is kind that all other parameters are showing normal – Saab is doing better now. Pls remember him in your prayers and duas (sic),” the tweet read.

The 94-year old actor was earlier admitted to Mumbai’s Lilawati hospital in August due to dehydration and urinary tract infection. Dilip Kumar had to spend a few days in the ICU before being shifted to normal ward.

During the time the hospital had said that the actor was steadily improving and was stable. The actor’s team had also taken to Twitter to thank his fans for constant prayers for the improvement of the actor’s health.

Earlier in September, Dilip Kumar’s wife Saira Banu was handed the keys to their Pali Hill property which was in the possession of real estate firm Prajita Developers Pvt Ltd. Sharing the news on Twitter, she had written, “Message from Saira Banu ‘Sahab (Dilip Kumar) and I took possession of the property which has been his residence for decades. Hon’ble Supreme Court restored the possession to us. Sahab is overjoyed. Sharing some photos. Thank you, friends n fans innumerable who have prayed for us.’”

Dilip Kumar made his film debut with Jwar Bhata in 1944. The actor went on to work in more than 65 movies in a career spanning over six decades. Among his well known films include Andaz (1949), Babul (1950), Deedar (1951), Aan (1952), Devdas (1955), Azaad (1955), Naya Daur (1957), Yahudi (1958), Madhumati (1958), Kohinoor (1960), Mughal-e-Azam (1960), Gunga Jamuna (1961) and Ram Aur Shyam (1967) among others.