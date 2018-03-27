Dil Mill Gaye actor Karan Paranjpe found dead at his residence, he was 26

An old photo of Karan Paranjpe with actor Karan Mahi. (Source: Twitter)

Television actor Karan Paranjpe who acted in popular TV serial Dil Mill Gaye passed away on Sunday. Paranjape, who was just 26-years-old, was found dead at his residence at around 11 am on Sunday. There is still no official word on the reason of his death but a report by Pinkvilla states that the actor suffered a heart attack in his sleep. The news comes as a shocker as Karan Paranjpe was just 26-years-old. He had played the role of Jignesh in the popular show Sanjeevani which also starred Karan Singh Grover and Jennifer Winget.

The actor was reportedly found dead at his residence on Sunday morning at around 11 am by his mother. Karan Paranjpe’s co-star Karan Wahi expressed his grief over the death. He wrote, “You will be missed JIGS.” Apart from acting, Karan was also a part of few shows in a creative role. Karan is survived by his mother.

The incident comes in a string of smilar incidents involving noted personalities from the film and television world this year. Last month, Bollywood actress Sridevi passed away in Dubai where she went to attend her nephew Mohit Marwah’s wedding. The cause of death was initially believed to be a cardiac arrest but was later confirmed as accidental drowning by the actress’ forensic report.

A few days later, veteran TV actress Shammi aunty who was active in the industry for about six decades had passed away at her home in Mumbai. Shammi, whose real name was Nargis, was a Parsi and the former wife of legendary Bollywood filmmaker, the late Sultan Ahmed.

Shammi was a popular character artist portraying supporting roles of aunt, granny, elder spinster in the family, besides acting for television serials. She became famous for her role in Dekh Bhai Dekh.