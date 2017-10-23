Did GST Intelligence raid premises of top Tamil actor Vishal’s production company? Here is truth

Actor-producer Vishal has his own film production unit Vishal Film Factory. (Photo from Twitter of Ramesh Bala)

Directorate General of Goods and Service Tax Intelligence (DGGSTI) today denied reports in a section of the media that it raided the premises of top Tamil actor Vishal’s film production company. It was referring to reports, including by some television channels, today that the officers of the Directorate had searched the premises of the company.

“It is to clarify that the officers of DGGSTI have not conducted any such search operations and the news which is being circulated is factually incorrect and false,” Joint Director of DGGSTI P V K Rajasekhar said in a release here.

Actor-producer Vishal has his own film production unit Vishal Film Factory.

Vishal is the president of Tamil Film Producers Council (TFPC) and general secretary of the South Indian Artistes’ Association.