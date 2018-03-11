Did Bengali TV actor Moumita Saha commit suicide? Here’s what we know so far

Her body was found hanging from the ceiling fan at around 10 pm. Moumita lived in a rented flat at Ashok Nagar under Regent Park police station area.

A 23-year-old Bengali television actress, Moumita Saha was found hanging in her rented Kolkata flat yesterday. Following the initial investigation, sources in the police said the actress may have committed suicide. Her body was found hanging from the ceiling fan at around 10 pm. Moumita lived in a rented flat at Ashok Nagar under Regent Park police station area.

So far, no complaint has been lodged. Her relatives were the first one to discover the body hanging from the ceiling fan following which they informed the police.The body was, thereafter, taken to M R Bangur Hospital where she was declared brought dead. The police informed that a suicide note was recovered from the spot.

The house owner had informed the police that the flat was not opened since Friday afternoon, Indian Express reported. The police, during the initial investigation, have also gone through the social networking account of the girl, where her last post appeared to be written out of depression. At this juncture, the police are going through mobile call data as well for further leads.

Moumita hails from Hooghly in Bandel district of West Bengal. According to sources, the main reason of her depression could be the fact that she was unable to make a big breakthrough in the television industry. The actress was living alone in her Regent Park area flat for a couple of months.

Such incidents from the industry are not unheard of. Last year, Assamese actress Bidisha Bezbaruah was found dead in her Gurgaon flat. Nisheet, Bezbaruah’s husband was taken into police custody after the actress’ father filed a complaint against him. Bezbaruah had starred in Ranbir Kapoor – Katrina Kaif film Jagga Jasoos.