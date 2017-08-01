  3. Dhruv Sharma dies, shocked film industry mourns, share condolences on Twitter

Dhruv Sharma dies, shocked film industry mourns, share condolences on Twitter

Kannada actor Dhruv Sharma, 37, passed away on Tuesday morning in Bengaluru.

By: | New Delhi | Published: August 1, 2017 7:03 PM
Dhruv Sharma, film industry mourns, condolences on Twitter, Twitter condolences, Kannada actor Dhruv Sharma, actor Dhruv Sharma, multiple organ failures, Celebrity Cricket League, Karnataka Bulldozers, star player, CCL championship, Karnataka Bulldozers vice captain, late actor dhruv sharma, death of an actor, Columbia Asia Hospital, hospital in Bengaluru, Indian film industry, speech and hearing impaired, speech impaired, deaf and dumb, hearing impaired, disabled actor, Guinness Book of World Records, Limca Book of World Records, Dhruv's sudden death Kannada actor Dhruv Sharma, 37, passed away on Tuesday morning in Bengaluru. (IE)

Kannada actor Dhruv Sharma, 37, passed away on Tuesday morning in Bengaluru. The late actor passed away in a private hospital due to multiple organ failures. He had earned a lot of fame after his splendid performance in the Celebrity Cricket League (CCL), reported The Indian Express. Sharma played from the team of Karnataka Bulldozers and was the star player of the team. His team won the CCL championship twice while it was vice-captained by the actor.

Sharma’s death left his colleagues and co-actors in the industry in shock as nobody was aware of his ailment, reported The Indian Express. He collapsed in his house on Saturday and was rushed to the Columbia Asia Hospital in Bengaluru for help, where he died.

The Indian film industry mourned the death of this versatile actor, who shone despite being speech and hearing impaired. His movie, Snehanjali made it to the Guinness Book of World Records and also the Limca Book of World Records for featuring a hearing impaired person in a leading role. Several celebrities from the industry shared messages to mourn Dhruv’s sudden death on various social media handles. Here is a peek on few celebrity tweets:

May his soul rest in peace.

  1. No Comments.

Go to Top