Dhruv Sharma dies, shocked film industry mourns, share condolences on Twitter

Kannada actor Dhruv Sharma, 37, passed away on Tuesday morning in Bengaluru. The late actor passed away in a private hospital due to multiple organ failures. He had earned a lot of fame after his splendid performance in the Celebrity Cricket League (CCL), reported The Indian Express. Sharma played from the team of Karnataka Bulldozers and was the star player of the team. His team won the CCL championship twice while it was vice-captained by the actor.

Sharma’s death left his colleagues and co-actors in the industry in shock as nobody was aware of his ailment, reported The Indian Express. He collapsed in his house on Saturday and was rushed to the Columbia Asia Hospital in Bengaluru for help, where he died.

The Indian film industry mourned the death of this versatile actor, who shone despite being speech and hearing impaired. His movie, Snehanjali made it to the Guinness Book of World Records and also the Limca Book of World Records for featuring a hearing impaired person in a leading role. Several celebrities from the industry shared messages to mourn Dhruv’s sudden death on various social media handles. Here is a peek on few celebrity tweets:

Am so heart broken, shaken beyond words. My dearest Dhruv Sharma you will be missed forever brother. Thank you for ur warm hugs & love. #RIP pic.twitter.com/lILWZPG0wM — Riteish Deshmukh (@Riteishd) August 1, 2017

Shocked on knowing the passing away of one of the nicest guys around. Will miss u my brother. Be at peace wherever u are. RIP #DhruvSharma ???? pic.twitter.com/hHXgdUY48X — Aftab Shivdasani (@AftabShivdasani) August 1, 2017

I can’t believe you’ve left all of us and gone!Rest in peace #dhruvsharma, strength and prayers to your family, especially ur two lil girls???? pic.twitter.com/lvqaxKXcGK — Rayane Mithun (@rayane_mithun) August 1, 2017

Extremely saddened by the news of actor-cricketer Dhruv Sharma of @KBrockssss ‘s sudden demise. A genuine sportsman departs early. RIP mate. — indrasish roy (@indrasishroy) August 1, 2017

Shocked to hear abt #dhruvSharma #GoneTooSoon .. Rest in peace my dear brother — Vikranth Santhosh (@vikranth_offl) August 1, 2017

Can’t believe it that this gem of a guy is no more!!????????????#Dhruv Sharma you will be missed terribly!!RIP Dhruv!! pic.twitter.com/t1cHumUyPU — priyamani (@priyamani6) August 1, 2017

May his soul rest in peace.