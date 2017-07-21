Dhinchak Pooja new video announced; viral internet sensation sets off storm

The internet is not much amused or enthused from the prospects of her return, if the comments on her post are to be believed. (Facebook/Dhinchak Pooja)

The viral internet sensation Dhinchak Pooja today announced that she is releasing a new music video. This is just when you thought the cringe-worthy pop star’s popularity was diminishing after her videos on YouTube were removed. The person responsible was a user named ‘Kathappa Singh’ who complained against the videos and action was soon taken against them. The Youtube sensation will be releasing a new video for her #dhinchuks. But the comments on her Facebook post sound more like pleas to not make such a move. Her widespread popularity for songs including Swag Wali Topi is because of the absurdity of the songs and misplaced tunes. A Twitter user took a screenshot of the video of Pooja riding a scooty without a helmet and tagged the traffic police. The police responded that action would be taken against her for breaking rules. The internet is not much amused or enthused from the prospects of her return, if the comments on her post are to be believed. Check out what the people are saying about her announcement:

Dhinchak Pooja, born Pooja Jain, has released songs like ‘Selfie Maine Leli Aaj’ and ‘Dilon Ka Shooter’ have 22 million and 8.5 million views respectively. She is frequently compared with the Pakistani singer and composer Taher Shah, who has sung similar off-note songs that went viral even in India like ‘Eye To Eye’ and ‘Angel’.