Bollywood not enough, Dhanush wraps up Hollywood film shoot with Uma Thurman

After creating a space for himself in the Hindi film industry with his spectacular performances in movies like Raanjhanaa and Shamitabh, Southern superstar Dhanush has forayed into Hollywood and has wrapped up the shoot for his first film there titled ‘The Extraordinary Journey Of The Fakir’. The actor has completed the final leg of the shoot in Paris, France. He has been featured in this film alongside famous Hollywood actress Uma Thurman. The information was shared by Dhanush himself. The actor, who had earlier announced the signing of his first Hollywood venture through social media, took to Twitter on Wednesday night and said: “And it’s a wrap. The journey of the fakir ends. Extraordinary indeed. My love and thanks 2 my entire crew. Will miss u all. Next stop #home”. Before this, he tweeted a picture of himself on July 17 clicked at the top of the Eiffel Tower and captioned it with: “And the #fakir reaches his last stop! #paris #ontopofeiffeltower”.

The movie The Extraordinary Journey Of The Fakir is based on the novel ‘The Extraordinary Journey Of The Fakir Who Got Trapped In An Ikea Wardrobe’, written by Romain Puertolas, reported Bollywood Hungama. According to the report, Dhanush is playing the role of a fakir named Ajatshatru, who is searching for his father whom he has never seen before. In his search after the demise of his mother, he arrives in Paris. However, the story takes a twist when he falls in love in Paris and gets embroiled in a gang war. In his first Hollywood venture, Dhanush will be seen with actors like Alexandra Daddario and Barkhad Abdi along with Uma Thurman. The movie is directed by Ken Scott, while Nicolas Errera has composed the music with Amit Trivedi, who has composed two Hindi songs for the film, said the report.

Besides this, the actor is set to come up with his upcoming release VIP 2 (Velai Illa Pattadhaari 2). The movie will also release in Hindi as Lalkar, according to Bollywood Hungama.