Dhadak first look: Shahid Kapoor’s brother Ishaan, Sridevi’s daughter Janhvi Kapoor get Karan Johar boost; magic in store?

It seems that Karan Johar is not shying away from the nepotism debate. On Wednesday, Dharma Production’s head Karan Johar announced that Sridevi’s daughter Janhvi Kapoor will make her industry debut alongside Shahid Kapoor’s brother Ishaan Khatter. The official announcement came through Karan Johar’s Twitter account. His next production venture is going to be a Hindi remake of Marathi hit Sairat. The name of the movie is called Dhadak. The movie is directed by the Badrinath ki Dulhaniya director, Shashank Khaitan. Karan Johar earlier today posted a video increasing people’s curiosity about the project.

In the 30 second long video, Karan Johar said, “Five years ago, Sidharth, Varun and Alia joined the Dharma family. And as we speak, they are scintillating stars of the movie industry. We are about to extend our family. We are about to present two actors, the details would be out at 5 pm. It is the director of Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania and Badrinath Ki Dulhania. What’s the name of the film? Well, let me just give you a hint – My heart is beating faster.”

At exactly 5 pm today evening, Karan Johar posted the first look and wrote, “PRESENTING…JANHVI and ISHAAN @ZeeStudios_ and @DharmaMovies proudly present #धड़क directed by @ShashankKhaitan @apoorvamehta18 ..#DHADAK” The poster also had the release date information. Dhadak, which is directed by Shashank Khaitaan, will hit screens on July 6 next year.

Presenting Janhvi in #धड़क Releasing 6th July 2018

But her debut on Instagram is today! http://t.co/LKg6alLbnO pic.twitter.com/LN6Nqox9ve — Shashank khaitan (@ShashankKhaitan) November 15, 2017

On Twitter, mother of Janhvi Kapoor, Sridevi said, “Wishing Karan Johar Zee Studios, Ishaan, Shashank Khaitan & the entire cast and crew of Dhadak all the good wishes. May all blessings are with you’ll to make an honest film.