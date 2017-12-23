Desi girl’s swag continues! Priyanka Chopra to receive honorary doctorate at hometown Bareilly

From a small town Bareilly to the global arena, desi girl Priyanka Chopra has come a long way. (REUTERS)

Priyanka Chopra is a global personality. From a small town Bareilly to the global arena, this desi girl has come a long way. And what a remarkable journey it has been! Now, the international icon is all set to be honoured for her laurels. The University of Bareilly will be bestowing her with an honorary doctorate degree. She will be awarded the degree by the Chancellor Dr Keshav Kumar Agrawal in the presence of Dr Harsh Vardhan, Ministry of Science & Technology (India), Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change and Ministry of Earth Sciences and Shri Rajesh Agarwal, Finance Minister Government of UP.

Priyanka will receive her doctorate degree in Bareilly from the Academic Council of the Bareilly International University on December 24. The Chancellor will also present her with a memento apart from speaking of her achievements and career landmarks. The former Miss World will be visiting her hometown after almost 5 years. Chopra will be accompanied by her mother Madhu and brother Siddharth. She will take the opportunity to deliver a speech on her awe-inspiring journey from the lanes of Bareilly to Hollywood as per Midday daily.

In an interview given to Marie Claire magazine earlier, Priyanka Chopra had expressed that going back to college and getting her graduate degree is something that has always been on her bucket list. Chopra, who finished her high schooling in the United States and India before winning the Miss World in 2000, never really managed to pursue education. Priyanka’s family is elated by her success and believe she deserves every bit it. “It gives me immense joy and satisfaction, that Priyanka’s work for various social cause is being appreciated and Felicitated. She justifiably deserves it. May God Bless her and give her the strength to do good for those who are less fortunate”, Madhu Chopra, Priyanka Chopra’s mother was quoted as saying.

The 35-year-old actress owns an NGO, Priyanka Chopra Foundation for Health and Education, which focusses on the education of girls across the world. The actress is also UNICEF Global Goodwill Ambassador and has worked towards helping children across the world acquire equal education. She then made a strong mark on the global stage after she was crowned Miss World in the year 2000. Later, she emerged as a successful Bollywood actress, also winning the Padmashri in the year 2016.