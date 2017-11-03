Depressed KRK threatens to commit suicide if his Twitter account is not restored

Kamaal Rashid Khan who is popularly known as KRK is back in the news, this time for threatening to commit suicide if his account is not restored. (Source: Facebook)

Kamaal Rashid Khan who is popularly known as KRK is back in the news, this time for threatening to commit suicide if his account is not restored. In a press release that was posted on Twitter by trade analyst Atul Mohan, KRK claimed that he is depressed over the suspended Twitter account and if it is not restored in next 15 days, he will commit suicide. “I request @TwitterIndia and staff Ms. Mahima Kaul, Viral Jani and Mr. Taranjeet Singhto restore my account within 15 days,” Khan said in the press release. “1st they did charge me millions of rupees and then suddenly suspended my account. So am depressed because they have cheated me. If they won’t restore my account, I will commit suicide and all these people will be responsible for my death.”

The tweet was later shared by KRK Box Office account (which is a verified Twitter handle as well). In another tweet, the account revealed that Versova Area police had reached KRK’s bungalow after receiving a call about his suicide threat. “According to our sources-Versova Area police has just reached to KRK Bungalow because they got a call that KRK is going to commit suicide today,” the tweet read.

#KamaalRKhan aka #KRK requests #Twitter to restore his suspended account within 15 days or else he will commit suicide. Read below ???? pic.twitter.com/xT6wICIsMt — Atul Mohan (@atulmohanhere) November 1, 2017

KRK’s Twitter account was suspended on October 18 after he had reportedly revealed the climax of Zaira Wasim and Aamir Khan’s Secret Superstar. In another tweet, he had also attacked Bollywood superstar Aamir Khan by saying, “If u r not a good father or ur father was not a good father whom u never respected then don’t say dat we don’t love children.”

After the account was suspended, KRK again lashed out at the micro-blogging website for the time and money he had invested in setting up the account. “I have spent four years and lots of money to build my six million followers account on Twitter. Therefore, I will definitely go to court on Twitter to ask them to reimburse me the money and time I have spent on my account so far,” read a statement by Kamaal on the official Twitter handle of KRK Box Office, where he shares news and reviews about films.