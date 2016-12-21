Deepika Padukone steals the show in Vin Diesel’s new xXx poster

Deepika Padukone looks stunning in the new xXx: Return of Xander Cage poster, alongside Vin Diesel. (Twitter)

The new poster of xXx: The Return Of Xander Cage is here and the space given to Deepika Padukone is quite large. After Vin Diesel’s Xander, she’s the second person on the poster, right above actress Ruby Rose, while Vampire Diaries star Nina Dobrev gets almost no space at all. “Now that’s a team he can work with. Xander Cage is back in the new poster for #xXxTheMovie,” the xXx team wrote on Twitter. Chinese actor Donnie Yen, whose currently seen on the big screen in Rogue One, has also made it to the poster.

It took quite a lot of teasers and first looks before Deepika finally began to make an appearance in the xXx promotions, but the wait was worth it. So far, in the Hollywood debut race, Deepika has been the winner as compared to Priyanka Chopra in Baywatch. The Baywatch trailer showed Priyanka for barely a few seconds, although the makers of the team have said there’s a reason behind her blink-and-miss appearance. Deepika features in a large part of the xXx trailer, however, and leaves quite a memorable impression.

Now that’s a team I can work with. So excited to share the new poster for @xXxMovie. Xander Cage is back! pic.twitter.com/fjF1nOe7yv — Nina Dobrev (@ninadobrev) December 19, 2016

While Deepika shared the poster on Twitter, she’s more busy celebrating one year of her hit film Bajirao Mastani. She gave a shout-out to Sanjay Leela Bhansali and Ranveer Singh, and wrote, “Thank You for giving me one of my most challenging and memorable characters and thank YOU all for the love.” PeeCee too celebrated the one-year anniversary of the film, tweeting, “Thank u for making #Kashibai such a memorable character. Love u Sanjay sir. @deepikapadukone @RanveerOfficial #1YearofBajiraoMastani.”

Set to release on January 20, xXx sees Vin Diesel’s character Xander hunt for a deadly device called Pandora’s Box, which can control all the military satellites of the world. Xander then assembles a team to stop Pandora’s Box from going into the wrong hands.