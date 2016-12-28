Deepika Padukone starrer ‘xXx: The Return of Xander Cage’ to release in India first

The film is the third installment of the ‘xXx’ franchise, making it a sequel to 2002 film “xXx” and the 2005 film “xXx: State of the Union”. The movie will see Vin Diesel return as Xander Cage. (Instagram)

Actress Deepika Padukone has announced that her Hollywood debut “xXx: The Return of Xander Cage” will release in India on January 14 before any other country. The film is the third installment of the ‘xXx’ franchise, making it a sequel to 2002 film “xXx” and the 2005 film “xXx: State of the Union”. The movie will see Vin Diesel return as Xander Cage.

“Thrilled to announce that #XxX:TheReturnofXanderCage will release in India first! Before anywhere else in the world! #14thJanuary #VinDiesel,” Deepika tweeted.

The film directed by D J Caruso, also stars Donnie Yen, Samuel L Jackson, Tony Jaa, Nina Dobrev, Ruby Rose, Rory McCann, Kris Wu, and Ariadna Gutierrez.