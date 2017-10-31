Deepika Padukone salary in Padmavati? This is what the reticent actress revealed

Deepika Padukone sidestepped a question on her fees for the Sanjay Leela Bhansali-directed film. (Reuters)

Bollywood actress Deepika Padukone is one of the highest paid stars in the industry, but the Padmavati star is not yet ready to reveal her pay package for Padmavati. The actress sidestepped a question on her fees for the Sanjay Leela Bhansali-directed film, which is believed to be higher than her co-stars Shahid Kapoor and Ranveer Singh, PTI said.

“Talking about my remuneration isn’t exciting. But I am proud and confident about the money I get. You are comfortable with what you are paid. But what makes me happy is that they (producers) have invested so much money in a film which has a poster featuring me on it….That makes me proud,” PTI quoted her as saying during the launch of the movie at a suburban multiplex in Mumbai.

“In terms of scale, budget and resources, it’s a huge film. We have seen strong female parts at the fore on screen in different films in different ways. I think this (“Padmavati”) is the beginning of great things women have in films,” she added further as per the agency. Apart from Deepika Padukone, Shahid Kapoor and Ranveer Singh, the film also stars Raza Murad, Jim Sarbh and Aditi Rao Hydari. Aditi is playing the role of Alauddin Khilji’s wife Kamala Devi in the movie.

“It’s not a major role. When I signed on for ‘Padmavati’, I knew very well it was going to be a small part. But, Sanjay Leela Bhansali sir presents all his women so well,” she was further quoted as saying by IANS.