Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh marriage to take place this year? Here is what reports claim about grand wedding

Months after Bollywood actress Anushka Sharma tied the knot with the captain of the Indian cricket team Virat Kohli in a hush-hush ceremony in Italy, another B-Town power couple is allegedly taking the wedding vows this year. Dating for the last five years, Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone have been through thick and thin in their relationship but apparently, the lovebirds are now set to tie the knot. Though this is not the first time that the social media is abuzz with the rumours of their marriage.

A report in Mumbai Mirror claims that the Padukone family is scouting venue for organising the event. The report quoted a source saying that the Bajirao Mastani actors will be hitched by the end of this year. The source added that the parents of the couple met last week and finalized on four dates between September and December.

The couple will reportedly be tying the knot in the presence of close family members and it will be a traditional Hindu ceremony. The couple is still deciding whether marriage will be followed by a reception. The report also claimed that Deepika has started her bridal trousseau shopping as well as finalising her jewellery with her mom and younger sister Anisha.

However, the news has not been confirmed by the couple or their family members. The fans too are not eagerly waiting for an official statement from the actors’ end.

Ranveer, in a recent interview, had said that even though these things are on his mind, he is consumed by work at the moment. “I don’t know from where this is coming. These are things I think about. I try to create a life and work balance. As much as I am consumed by my work at the moment, these things (marriage) are on my mind. But nothing decisive as of now,” the actor had said.

Ranveer is currently busy shooting for Zoya Akhtar’s Gully Boy and will start shooting for Rohit Shetty’s Simmba soon after. Ranveer will then start working on Kapil Dev’s biopic. But before the shoot for the biopic starts, the actor has taken a leave from his schedule. Deepika too has nothing lined up at that time. This coincidence has further fuelled the rumours of their wedding.

The couple had reportedly went to the Maldives for a vacation with their respective families on the eve of Deepika’s birthday. They had also graced the screening of Padmaavat hand in hand and have admitted their relationship in the past.