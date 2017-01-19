Deepika Padukone on Ellen DeGeneres Show: I live with Vin Diesel… in my head

Deepika Padukone made her US talk show debut on the Ellen DeGeneres Show. (Instagram)

Deepika Padukone made her debut on a US talk show, appearing on the Ellen DeGeneres Show to talk about her role in xXx: Return Of Xander Cage with Vin Diesel. When the talk show host asked Deepika if she and Vin were in a romantic relationship, Deepika said, “There’s no smoke without fire, but it’s all in my head. In my head, I think we’re together, we live together and we have these amazing babies.” Ellen then joked, “Now, you just became crazy. First, it was a crush and now you have babies.” When she further pressed on whether the two actors were in a relationship, Deepika replied, “You should ask him (Vin) that.”

Deepika got rave reviews for her work in xXx and she was on fire during the promotions of the movie in India. However, the Bajirao Mastani actress seemed too muted on the talk show. We know that Deepika is a lot more talkative during interviews in India, so one has to assume that her nerves got the better of the actress. At the start of the interview, Deepika just gave one-word answers, but as it continued, she got a little more relaxed and began to joke around.