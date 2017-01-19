Deepika Padukone does the lungi dance again; Vin Diesel thinks it’s a classical art form

Deepika Padukone did the lungi dance again on the Late Late Show with James Corden. (YouTube)

Deepika Padukone and Vin Diesel continued their xXx: Return Of Xander Cage promotions on the Late Late Show with James Corden. While the talk show host praised Vin for his singing ability, he already knew about Deepika’s famed lungi dance. When he asked the star about it, she revealed, “Our friend Vin thinks that it’s like a classical, style of dance that exists in India. So he’s doing all these itnerviews in India very seriously about the lungi dance versus break dance.” “I thought there was a parallel,” Vin defended himself, “Now she tells me!”

Watch her dance here:



Of course, James was by then intrigued by the dance and asked Deepika to show it to him. For lungis, they used suits, which they wrapped around their waists. Deepika and James then performed the dance as Vin looked on. The audience was clearly thrilled by it and it looks like the lungi dance is getting international fame. Will it become the next Gangnam Style? After all, footage of Vin Diesel doing the dance when he was in Mumbai has made fans abroad curious about it too.

The Bajirao Mastani actress seemed much more relaxed on this show than she did on the Ellen DeGeneres Show. Of course, that was her first talk show in the US ever and she didn’t have Vin at her side, which may have resulted in her nervousness. It’s definitely a big win for both Priyanka Chopra and Deepika as they girls had a double victory today – Priyanka’s victory at the People’s Choice Awards and Deepika on the Ellen DeGeneres. We wait to see what these two beauties do next to take over Hollywood.