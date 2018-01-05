Deepika Padukone birthday today: From Cocktail to Bajirao Mastani, here’s looking back at her top 5 performances till date

But the actress made a comeback with films like Yeh Jawani Hai Deewani, Goliyon Ki Rasleela-Ramleela, Chennai Express and proved critics that she was way more than an eye candy.

Happy Birthday Deepika Padukone: Deepika Padukone who recently completed a decade in the industry has over the years undergone a beautiful transformation and her excellent acting prowess has eventually got us to believe that this lady was just not about a pretty face. Deepika Padukone got her big break opposite Shah Rukh Khan in Farhan Khan directed Om Shanti Om which went on to become one if the biggest Diwali hits. But despite having a dreamy debut as a big screen dream girl, Deepika did not have it easy in the industry. Deepika was associated with a series of flop films when critics believed that this was the end for the actress. But the actress made a comeback with films like Yeh Jawani Hai Deewani, Goliyon Ki Rasleela-Ramleela, Chennai Express and proved critics that she was way more than an eye candy. Today Deepika is not just an established actress but an international style icon who is taking people with her charismatic charm. Her performance in the controversial Padmavati too has added to the sheen around her persona. On her birthday, here’s looking back at her top 5 performances till date:

Veronica in Cocktail:

The movie starring Saif Ali Khan, Deepika Padukone and Diana Penty was a film about friendship. Though the novelty of the film was appreciated, it was Deepika’s grey shade performance as Veronica which stood out. She even won awards for her supporting role in the film and the style statement was, of course, an eye catcher. Till date, the film is regarded as the actor’s best performances for which she also won the prestigious Smita Patil memorial award. It had emerged as a major commercial success in both domestic and international market.

Naina in Yeh Jawani Hai Deewani:

Naina plays the role of a nerdy medical student who sets out on an adventure with Bunny (Ranbir Kapoor) and her friends to explore life confined in books and family. What she realises is life changing. Deepika beautifully delivers this transformation after catching up with different nuances of the character. The actress in her interview had revealed how this film was close to her heart since she could relate to the character of Naina.

Goliyon Ki Rasleela Ram-Leela:

Deepika Padukone as Leela was Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s modern take on Romeo Juliet. Deepika plays the love interest of alleged boyfriend Ranveer Singh in the film and gives out a graceful performance as Leela. with memorable dance sequences, brilliant acting and a passionate on-screen romance, this has to be one of the best performances of Deepika.

Piku in Piku:

The film boasted of a powerful cast consisting of stalwarts like Amitabh Bachchan and Irrfan Khan yet Deepika managed to create niche for herself in the film. Portraying the role of a Bong girl in Soojit Sircar film, if you see the film you will realize that why she was so apt for the film. Though commercially it did a decent business. The film showcasing the bond of a father-daughter relationship was bang on!

Mastani in Bajirao Mastani:

The film starring Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone and Priyanka Chopra was a period drama based on the life of Maratha Peshwa Bajirao and his love story with Mastani. Deepika Padukone as the princess looked simply gorgeous.