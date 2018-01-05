Deepika Padukone Birthday: 5 times the actress was dragged into controversies

The actress has been a part of the industry for a decade now and has gone through thick and thin to have achieved so much.

Deepika Padukone Birthday: Deepika Padukone has been one of the most talked about actresses of 2017, the most recent being her association with the controversial period drama Padmavati. But Deepika is not new to such controversies. Time and again the Bajirao Mastani actress has been embroiled in controversies which drew media attention for not the right reasons always! The actress has been a part of the industry for a decade now and has gone through thick and thin to have achieved so much. Here are 5 biggest controversies that Deepika Padukone has been involved in:

The Padmavati controversy:

Padmavati made headlines even before it was released. Sanjay Leela Bhansali helmed film’s sets were ransacked in Rajasthan by the supporters of Karni Sena because they believed that the director was tampering the history. The film which is inspired by the life of Queen Padmini drew flak for more than one reason. The leaders of the Karni Sena threatened the actress of chopping her nose and also posted a bounty on Bhansali.

Goliyon Ki Rasleela Ram-Leela:

The film, starring Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone, has been dragged to different courts over the title and content. Some political groups had tried to stop the screening of the movie in places like Delhi, Rajkot and Indore. Bhansali was also forced to change certain words in the Gujarat-set film after some members of the Rajput community expressed displeasure. The title of the film had aroused huge controversy which was later changed.

Bajirao Mastani controversy:

The descendants of Peshwa Bajirao and Mastani had accused the makers of misrepresenting the historical characters. A petition had been filed stating that the song ‘Pinga’ is offensive to Marathi culture. The descendant of Bajirao Peshwa I alleged that historical facts have been “altered” while portraying the late king and his wives Kashibai and Mastani in the film.

The controversial kiss:

Years ago, the Bajirao Mastani actress was dating Mallya scion Siddhrath who engaged in a public liplock at an RCB T20 match. This raised many brows and also found place in various publications.

The Cleavage Accusations:

A leading publication had circulated an inappropriate picture of Deepika Padukone which exposed her cleavage and moral policing is what followed. But the actress took on the her crtics and came out with a strong word in the Twitter saying, ” Yes I am a woman. I have breasts. I have a cleavage. You got a problem?”, hence winning the war gracefully.