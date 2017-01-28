Deepika Padukone assures no distortion of history in Padmavati. (Source: Reuters)

Bollywood actress Deepika Padukone who was supposed to play the title role of Queen Padmini in the film ‘Padmavati’ has come out in support of the director Sanjay Leela Bhansali and condemned the act of Rajput Karni Sena in Jaipur.

She took it to her twitter account and said that she is extremely saddened and disheartened by the protesters act on the filmmaker on the set of the movie on Friday. “In a state of shock!deeply saddened and disheartened by yesterday’s events!#Padmavati,” she said.

Deepika followed it with another tweet where she clarified that the filmmaker hasn’t distorted history in his upcoming project. “As Padmavati I can assure you that there is absolutely no distortion of history.#Padmavati,” she added.

The Rajput Karni Sena alleged Bhansali for distorting history in the film to which no official word had come yet denying the accusations. However, Deepika’s tweet should be enough to settle the argument.

Many other B-town celebs like Karan Johar and Anurag Kashyap also came out in support of Sanjay Leela Bhansali on social media and condemned the act.

Deepika shares a very good bond with Bhansali and the duo has given major hits in the past like ‘Raam Leela’ and ‘Baajirao Mastaani’. Padmavati also stars Ranveer Singh and Shahid Kapoor in major roles.