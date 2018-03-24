Decoding what made Luv Ranjan’s Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety a Rs 100 cr box office success

In spite of lacking A-league actors, the Luv Ranjan directorial enthralled the audience and became the second film in 2018 to earn over Rs 100 cr after Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s magnum opus Padmaavat.

Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety is having a phenomenal run at the box office and recently went past the Rs 100 cr mark in the domestic market. In spite of lacking A-league actors, the Luv Ranjan directorial enthralled the audience and became the second film in 2018 to earn over Rs 100 cr after Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s magnum opus Padmaavat. It was believed that Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety would face some fierce box office competition from movies like Hate Story 4 and Pari which released in the same month but its box office collection remained unwavering. The movie continues to mint money in its 5th week despite the release of Raid and Hichki which star superstars like Ajay Devgn and Rani Mukherjee.

With Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety, Luv Ranjan has once again targeted the youth. The ‘bhai vs ladki’ angle has appealed to, well, most of the youngsters. Bollywood analyst Girish Johar said that even though some of the songs in the film were average, they worked their magic on the youngsters.

Bom Diggy Diggy was a chartbuster hit and the foot tapping number was being played in clubs, radios and pubs, even before the movie hit the theatres. ‘Dil Chori’, ‘Chhote Chhote Peg’, ‘Subah Subah’ and ‘Tera Yaar Hoon Mein’ served the youth well, catering the need of different listeners.

“Definitely, the youth factor has worked for the film. In spite of average numbers, some songs worked marvels for the film and for the theatre audience this was a turner. And of course, the bromance angle in the film worked in favour for SKTKS. The climax was accepted by the audience and it sold like hot cakes. Hence it’s more than just one factor which weaved the success of the film.,” he said.

Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety is also a fine example of how audience connects to a filmmaker. A part of film’s success can be attributed to Luv Ranjan’s previous movies – Pyar Ka Panchnama and Pyar Ka Punchanam 2. The former not only became a cult but also gave fame to the lead actors Nushrat Bharucha and Kartik Aryan. Sunny Singh, meanwhile, become popular among youth for his role in Pyar Ka Punchnama 2.

Besides, the audience got to witness Alok Nath in a never seen before avatar cracking jokes, drinking alcohol and even swearing. The ‘Sanskaari’ Alok Nath was at his best breaking the too good to be true image.

A film like this is traditionally watched by one section of the society. However, Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety for the above-mentioned reasons has not only done well in the single screens but is being loved by the multiplex audience too.

Interestingly, the movie has found its audience in both metros as well as tier II cities. The fact that SKTKS can be put in the category of a family entertainer despite its youth-centric content further helped its case.

“Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety did an extraordinary business in both metros and the Tier II cities, hence the extra leg. Though it started off average in the beginning, SKTKS was able to shake off the lag in the coming weeks. Besides, the Luv Ranjan film was clean and a family entertainer which drew more crowd to the theatres,” Johar added.

“PadMan did not reach up to a number which was desired considering the phenomenal buzz. The storyline was obviously one big reason which held back audiences to throng the theatres even in the big cities,” Johar said.

The Akshay Kumar starrer was indeed a brave step and proved that filmmakers can still make money while raising some unconventional topics.

“PadMan is a brave film. Dealing with a subject like menstrual hygiene which is considered a taboo needed a lot of courage. Men in our country are awkward talking about the issue with their mothers or sisters and the film tried to break that ice. Making a film on such an unconventional topic was audacious and the best part is, it had created a huge hype around the release,” he said, while adding that the two movies cannot be compared as they belong to very different genres of filmmaking.

“According to me, the film has done very well given the novelty of the storyline,” he said about PadMan’s business. The movie had earned a little over Rs 81 crore in the domestic market.

Sonu Ke Titu has taken the good work done by Hindi Medium and Bareily Ki Barfi in 2017, a step ahead. Both these movies were able to do a decent job on box-office without any big stars or a massive budget. However, that 100 cr mark that remained unconquered was captured by Luv Ranjan.

It will serve as the path-breaking film for the directors after breaking the 100 cr barrier without any superstar in the lead role or the backing of a big production house.