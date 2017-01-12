David Guetta’s Bengaluru concert cancelled due to security issues

David Guetta’s Bengaluru concert cancelled. (Source: Reuters)

In a heartbreaking news for the music lovers, David Guetta’s Bangaluru concert has been cancelled due to the ‘law and order’ situation in the city. The news was confirmed on the official Facebook page of Sunburn festival. The organisers announced that the event that was planned to happen tonight could not go ahead as planned after the authorities advised them against it.

The organisers promised fans that they’ll coordinate with the authorities and artists and will try to reschedule the event. The decision was taken in the aftermath of incidents that happened in Bengaluru on the New Year’s eve. On the eve of New Year, several women were molested on the famous MG road of Bengaluru in the presence of policemen.

You may also want to watch:

The incident was criticised by people all across the country and actor Nana Patekar while speaking at an event also condemned the incident by saying that problem is with the mentality of men and not with the dressing style of girls. He also said that if something like this had happened with his sister or daughter, he would broken their head.

Hardly 1 day was given to organise,APMC elections are on Police is deployed there: Seemant Kumar Singh IGP Bengaluru on David Guetta concert pic.twitter.com/nUdhpLY9Nu — ANI (@ANI_news) January 12, 2017

David-Guetta who is in India for a 4 city tour which was supposed to start from Bengaluru and then move to Delhi, Mumbai and Hyderabad. The other three shows are scheduled to go ahead as planned as of now.

While speaking to ANI, SP Rural Bengaluru said, “David Guetta concert not cancelled.Told organisers fix different date due to APMC polls. No law & order problem.”

David Guetta concert not cancelled.Told organisers fix different date due to APMC polls. No law & order problem: SP Bengaluru Rural to ANI — ANI (@ANI_news) January 12, 2017

Probably the South Indian state needs to take a page out of Mumbai’s book which successfully hosted the Global Citizen Festival on November 19 with a star-studded line-up of artists including Coldplay, 21-time Grammy award winner Jay Z, The Vamps and Demi Lavato among other Indian celebrities.