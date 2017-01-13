David Guetta show in Mumbai cancelled; Police denies permissions

David Guetta’s Mumbai show has been cancelled. (Source: Reuters)

David goes Sunburn India tour turned worse from bad as his Mumbai concert was also called off one day after the Bengaluru show was suspended due to ‘law and order’ situation in the city. Mumbai police didn’t give permission to the organisers of the event due to the lack of proper documents.

According to the Mumbai police no legal formalities were completed by the organisers and they didn’t even sought the civic permissions. This could be a huge blow for the fans who were hoping to see their favourite DJ in action tonight at the Reliance Rio Garden.

Earlier the venue was shifted from Mahalaxmi Race course to the Reliance Jio Garden at the Bandra Kurla Complex after the Birhanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) denied permission to organise the event at the first destination. This led to some confusion among the people about the cancelling of the event.

As it turned out, the event was finally called off when the organisers failed to submit the required papers. The 49-year-old DJ is in the country for his Unity Tour and was scheduled to perform in four major cities of Bengaluru, Mumbai, Delhi and Hyderabad.

The Bengaluru show was cancelled in the wake of molestation incident that took place on New Year’s eve and faced a lot of criticism from all across the country.

Today I was supposed to play a show in #bangalore, India that unfortunately has been cancelled at the very last minute ???????????? pic.twitter.com/wgxqjQOzIs — David Guetta (@davidguetta) January 12, 2017

Cancellations of international concerts on such grounds only show r policing isn't in place. R roads r not in order &R systems dont serve us — Pooja Bedi (@poojabeditweets) January 13, 2017

The first two shows now stand cancelled and the French star is set to perform at the Hitex Exhibition Centre, Hyderabad and Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, New Delhi on Saturday and Sunday respectively.

Interestingly, Mumbai successfully hosted the first edition of Global Citizen Festival India at the MMA Grounds, BKC on November 18, 2016. The event had big names Coldplay, Jay Z and the Vamps performing with organisers claiming over 80,000 people attended the event.