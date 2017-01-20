Dangal’s Zaira Wasim blasts Sports Minister Vijay Goel over hijab ‘insult’ tweet

Zaira Wasim has hit out at Sports Minister Vijay Goel for his comments about the hijab. (Twitter/ PTI)

Zaira Wasim of Aamir Khan movie Dangal fame, who just came out of one controversy, has landed in another serious one. And in this one she has entered quite boldly. On January 18, Vijay Goel, Minister of State, Youth Affair and Sports, tweeted a photo from the India Art Fest at Thyagraj Stadium in Delhi, which showed a painting of a woman in a hijab. The painting also featured the image of a woman inside a cage and the minister, captioned it, “This painting tells a story similar to @zairawasim. Pinjara tod kar humari betiyaan badhne lagi hai aage. More power to our daughters!” The 16-year-old actress replied to the minister, “Sir, with all respect to you, I feel I must disagree. I request you not to connect me to such a discourteous depiction. Women in hijab are beautiful and free. Moreover, the story depicted through this painting is not even remotely relevant to mine.”

This painting tells a story similar to @zairawasim, पिंजरा तोड़ कर हमारी बेटियां बढ़ने लगी हैं आगे | More power to our daughters!

2/2 pic.twitter.com/RaolLKrZeg — Vijay Goel (@VijayGoelBJP) January 19, 2017



Goel has now responded that his comments were misunderstood. Even so, the BJP member’s comment received considerable flak on Twitter. Comments like, “Diyar @VijayGoelBJP what does @zairawasim have to do with the image you tweeted? What part of wrestling sounds like the burkha caged her?”, “Shame this bigot @VijayGoelBJP for his bigoted tweet,” and, “A fmr PM would have said: @VijayGoelBJP ‘s Road to hell was paved with good intentions!!” began to surface on Twitter.

@VijayGoelBJP Moreover, the story depicted through this painting is not even remotely relevant to mine. (3/3) — Zaira Wasim (@zairawasim) January 20, 2017

Others supported Zaira for standing up to the politician, tweeting, [email protected] yours words worked…PINJRA TOD KE what a befitting reply @zairawasim gave to you ! Would love to see your crying face!” and, “More power to you @zairawasim ….Thanks for showing @vijaygoelbjp his true place! KNOCKED OUT!”

After getting heat for meeting with Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti, Zaira has become more vocal about her views. The star had earlier issued an apology for meeting with the politician, but now seems to be more determined to have her voice heard.