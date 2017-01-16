Dangal’s Zaira Wasim death threats: Actress says was not forced to write open letter on Facebook

Zaira Wasim has deleted her recent posts on Twitter and Facebook. (YouTube)

Dangal’s Zaira Wasim has gone from relative anonymity to national focus after writing an open letter, which seemed somewhat out of the blue, after her meeting with Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti. The actress was trolled for meeting the politician and apologised on Twitter. However, in yet another twist, Zaira wrote on Facebook that she hadn’t been forced to write the apology. She said, “Regarding my last post, I have no idea why this has become such a big issue. I just wanted to make sure that I did not hurt anyone’s feelings and all of a sudden it has been turned into national news.” However, the actress has now deleted her recent posts on both Facebook and Twitter.

(Twitter)

It was believed that certain factions of the state had threatened the actress’ family. Zaira has stated, however, “Again and again I am telling people that I have not been forced into anything by anyone. This was post was not meant against anyone, just wanted to make sure that people were not hurt by what I was doing.” The actress received support from Geeta Phogat, who she portrayed in Dangal. Geeta came out in support, telling India Today, “If anything, Zaira Wasim is an excellent role model for the entire country. She needn’t apologise for anything.”

You might like to watch:

As Zaira’s apology came out of the blue, many on Twitter have been left surprised, while others wondered if her account had been hacked. Yet others began to troll Aamir Khan, linking the actor’s remarks about intolerance in 2015 to this incident. Many asked if he was ready to leave the country again, referencing his wife Kiran Rao’s comments that she considered leaving the country due to concern for her family’s safety.