  3. Dangal star Zaira Wasim splits Twitter vertically after slamming Minister Vijay Goel’s hijab photo

Dangal star Zaira Wasim splits Twitter vertically after slamming Minister Vijay Goel’s hijab photo

Twitter is mixed about Zaira Wasim and Sports Minister Vijay Goel's exchange over the hijab painting.

By: | Updated: January 20, 2017 2:33 PM
zaira wasim, vijay goel, zaira wasim hijab, zaira wasim sports minister, zaira wasim dangal, dangal, mehbooba mufti, zaira wasim twitter, aamir khan, zaira wasim apology Twitter was divided on Zaira Wasim’s stance on Vijay Goel’s hijab pic. (PTI/ Twitter)

Zaira Wasim and Vijay Goel, Minister of State, Youth Affairs and Sports, had a bitter Twitter exchange when the former compared the Dangal actress to a painting of a caged woman in a hijab – he clarified later that he meant well. However, that did not calm the actress down and she went on the attack. However, after Zaira slammed the politician, she seemed to have split the people on the social media site vertically. The reactions were sharp and they seemed to be on both sides of the debate. Some thought Zaira’s stance was overly critical, while others lambasted Goel for his words.

Those who disagreed with Goel’s stance, wrote, “Sir @VijayGoelBJP hijab is not cage sir,” and [email protected] foot in the mouth disease is legendary.” Others found her stance hypocritical and wrote comments like, “Wat abt the pseudo Kashmiris who forced her to apologise?” and [email protected] Sir, Please don’t try to praise these fools, they use there power to turn anything good into look bad!!!”

Check out some of the varied reactions below:

Please Wait while comments are loading...

Go to Top