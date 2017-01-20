Dangal star Zaira Wasim splits Twitter vertically after slamming Minister Vijay Goel’s hijab photo

Twitter was divided on Zaira Wasim’s stance on Vijay Goel’s hijab pic. (PTI/ Twitter)

Zaira Wasim and Vijay Goel, Minister of State, Youth Affairs and Sports, had a bitter Twitter exchange when the former compared the Dangal actress to a painting of a caged woman in a hijab – he clarified later that he meant well. However, that did not calm the actress down and she went on the attack. However, after Zaira slammed the politician, she seemed to have split the people on the social media site vertically. The reactions were sharp and they seemed to be on both sides of the debate. Some thought Zaira’s stance was overly critical, while others lambasted Goel for his words.

Those who disagreed with Goel’s stance, wrote, “Sir @VijayGoelBJP hijab is not cage sir,” and [email protected] foot in the mouth disease is legendary.” Others found her stance hypocritical and wrote comments like, “Wat abt the pseudo Kashmiris who forced her to apologise?” and [email protected] Sir, Please don’t try to praise these fools, they use there power to turn anything good into look bad!!!”

Check out some of the varied reactions below:

@zairawasim @VijayGoelBJP Zaira you are brave girl, this is the example of your bravery. Never let down ur parents n ur faith. Good luck — Sahir (@sahirx222) January 20, 2017

@VijayGoelBJP @zairawasim salute to u Sir for such a wonderful painting this nonsense people don’t understand u inko gulam baan ke hee jeena — hridhansh (@jayantapmirdwar) January 20, 2017

@VijayGoelBJP @zairawasim So many problems with sports in India. Also in Delhi. And you are wasting time on scoring brownie pts Dr sahib — Sandeep Thapar (@sandythapar) January 20, 2017

@zairawasim @VijayGoelBJP I thinkMr VjayGoel is living in centuries back and thinks the girls are still in cages.Shame on you and your tweet — Bindu (@binduvinothkuma) January 20, 2017

@zairawasim But you are not in hijab, still very beautiful. Juz get out of your sick mentality and enjoy freedom of choice @VijayGoelBJP — Deepak #HINDU (@iDeepakKapoor) January 20, 2017