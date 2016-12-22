Dangal review: Emotion overcomes Mahavir Singh Phogat, Geeta on watching Aamir Khan film

Mahavir Singh and Geeta Phogat praised Aamir Khan, Fatima Singh Sheikh and Sanya Malhotra’s work in Dangal. (YouTube)

Dangal review: Aamir Khan’s wrestling film, as we all know, is based on the victories of Geeta Phogat and Babita Kumari during the 2011 Commonwealth Games. So even though the film got glowing reviews from the likes of Sachin Tendulkar and Anil Kapoor, the actor was anxious to see what the real Mahavir Singh Phogat and his champion daughters thought of Dangal. Aamir hosted a special screening for the family on Tuesday night in Mumbai, according to Bollywood Hungama, and waited with bated breath for their reaction.

Director Nitesh Tiwari said, “It was an overwhelmingly emotional moment for all of us when Mahavir Phogatji and his daughters Geeta and Babita watched the film. Our hard work was being judged by those whose lives we had put on screen. Luckily for us it paid off. Phogatji loved Dangal.” It must have been a relief for Aamir, as no one would’ve been able to better judge his performance than Mahavir Singh himself .

Watch Aamir rap Dhaakad:

Talking about her onscreen version played by Sakshi Tanwar, Daya Kaur told Bollywood Hungama that the scene where the girls beg their mother to get them out of wrestling was entirely true. Geeta added that even now Daya kept saying they needed to stick it out for just two years to become successful and 15 years later, she still maintains they just need to put in two more years before thinking of retiring.

You can also watch:

The girls added that the action sequences filmed by Fatima Sana Sheikh and Sanya Malhotra were done with expertise and even lauded Zaira Wasim and Suhani Bhatnagar, who played their younger versions in the film. Aamir will reportedly also screen Dangal specially in Balali, Haryana, as he’s keen for all its residents to see the film. Although Dangal has yet to release, it has already fared well in advance booking and Aamir’s performance has unanimously been praised as his best.