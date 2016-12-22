Dangal review: Aamir Khan’s film gets glowing reviews from Sachin Tendulkar, Raj Thackeray, Bollywood fraternity

Aamir Khan’s Dangal has been praised by Sachin Tendulkar, Kangana Ranaut and many celebrities. (YouTube)

Dangal review: Most of us will have to wait till tomorrow to see Aamir Khan take on the role of Mahavir Singh Phogat as he trains his daughters to win gold at the Commonwealth Games. However, some in Bollywood’s film fraternity have already been treated to a screening of the film and they came out with glowing reviews of the wrestling biopic. Here’s what some the B-Town gang had to say about Aamir’s latest endeavor.

While Sachin Tendulkar saw the film in a special screening hosted by Aamir himself, the cricketing icon did not adress the media as to how he found the film. But according to a report in India Express, Aamir said, “Sachinji and Rajji (Thackeray) really loved Dangal.” We’re sure that as a sportsperson, Sachin could relate to the struggles and determination that the cast portrayed brilliantly on the big screen.

Arjun Kapoor, who’d just freshly come off his duties of hosting the Golden Rose Awards, tweeted, “What a film #dangal is ! Such an important event for the women & sports in our country @aamir_khan inspires us again, spellbound & in awe.” Anil Kapoor, who watched Dangal with Arjun, also took to Twitter to share his very personal and heartwarming views on the film. “#Dangal was an emotional experience for me. Even today, a father’s struggle with society & self for his daughters is very real,” he said.

With out beating the pulpit DANGAL is s film about women’s empowerment , love for sports and national pride. Deserves to be tax free — Javed Akhtar (@Javedakhtarjadu) November 30, 2016

Kangna Ranaut had only good words about the film and in particular the performance of the entire cast. “Sabki performances bahut achi thi. I think it’s a must-watch for everyone. Jo chotte bachche hain (Zaira Wasim and Suhani Bhatnagar, who play the young Geeta and Babita), ukna toh bahut achcha kaam hai,” the Queen actress said, according to a report by Viral Bollywood.

Clearly, Aamir Khan has no lack of admirers from the Bollywood fraternity and we’re sure it’ll be the same with his fans in general when the movie is released tomorrow.