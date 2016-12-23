Aamir Khan’s Dangal is better than Sultan… says Salman!

Salman Khan gave the ultimate thumbs up to Aamir Khan and Dangal by saying it was better than Sultan.

It is a Dangal review that would surely tickle Aamir Khan pink! Starring Aamir Khan, Fatima Sana Sheikh and Sanya Malhotra, Dangal has been pitted against Salman Khan’s Sultan ever since news first got out that the film was about wrestling. And while we’d have loved a clash of the Bollywood titans, the two movies turned out to be very different, even though they are about overcoming the odds and scoring the victory in wrestling. Still, if you were wondering who won the Salman vs Aamir debate, it’s Aamir. No, we’re not saying it, Bhai himself gave out the ruling.

My Family saw #Dangal today evening and thought it was a much better film than #Sultan. Love u personally Aamir but hate u professionally ! pic.twitter.com/sJlDG7u95c — Salman Khan (@BeingSalmanKhan) December 22, 2016

Yesterday on Twitter, Salman gave the ultimate thumbs up to Dangal by saying it was better than Sultan. Now that’s got to make Aamir feel good. So is it all good between the two actors? Not really, a cheeky Sallu admitted that he ‘hated’ Aamir for providing such worthy competition to his film. The actor tweeted, “My Family saw #Dangal today evening and thought it was a much better film than #Sultan. Love u personally Aamir but hate u professionally!”

It was earlier thought that Bhai was giving Aamir the cold shoulder because the PK actor had refused to promote Dangal on Bigg Boss. Although Aamir was keen to show Salman his movie, the Bajrangi Bhaijaan actor didn’t respond to his invitation. It’s good to know that things are okay between the two beloved Khans and that Salman showed great sportsmanship in praising the film. Salman isn’t alone, however. Most of Bollywood has praised Dangal or at least said that they’re keen to watch it after the release of its trailer. Some actors who’ve already given it the ‘must-watch’ tag include Anil Kapoor, Kangana Ranaut and Arjun Kapoor. Dangal, which released today, has received great reviews not just for the fine performances of the actors, but also the solid and well-paced storytelling by director Nitesh Tiwari.