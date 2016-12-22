Dangal review: 5 reasons to watch Aamir Khan in this gritty sports film

Aamir Khan has given his best performance in Dangal. (YouTube)

With Dangal, Aamir Khan’s set to wrestle his way into the hearts of millions tomorrow. The film has gotten overwhelmingly positive reviews from critics and his fellow actors. Yes, there are demonetization issues and Christmas falls on its opening weekend, but whatever your plans, you need to put Dangal on your 2016 bucket list. Here are five reasons why Dangal is a must-watch:

True story: We all know the Commonwealth victories of Geeta Phogat and Babita Kumari, but with Dangal, we can get a glimpse of their immense struggles. Just like MS Dhoni, where we got to know the life of the cricket icon beyond the glamour, in Dangal, we’ll get a very real take on the life if the wrestlers.

Wrestling matches: The fight scenes in the movies keep you on the edge of your seat. But if you’re thinking it’s the Commonwealth Games match that’s the most interesting, think again. You’ll see one with Aamir and Fatima and, without revealing too much, it’s the physical and emotional heart of the film.

Reviews: The Aamir Khan film is getting great reviews, but not just for being a one-time watch. It’s being touted to be one of the best films of Indian cinema with the makings of a classic. Years from now, generations will probably ask what it was like to watch Dangal in theatres.

You may also like to watch:

Female-driven film: In general, 2016 wasn’t very kind to films, but the majority of films that did beat the odds were women-centric films. Pink, Neerja and Sarabjit were all hailed for their female-driven content and Dangal will deliver more of the same.

Aamir Khan: The actor has given his best performance in Dangal and that’s no small feat when you think of the spectacular job he did in earlier films. Unlike PK or 3 Idiots, his Mahavir Singh Phogat has some negative shades and it’s great to watch Aamir portray the complexity of the character.