Dangal leaked online: Will it hit Aamir Khan starrer’s box office collection?

After Shahid Kapoor’s Udta Punjab, Nawazuddin Siddiqui’s Manjhi, Salman Khan’s Bajrangi Bhaijaan and Sultan, Emraan Hashmi’s Raaz Reboot, Riteish Deshmukh’s Great Grand Masti, Dangal movie too has leaked online. The movie has received instant praise from all quarters. Aamir Khan starrer Dangal was released on December 23 leaked online on release date itself. The villains of the piece are reportedly from Pakistani. Dangal was available for download as well as watching online on a couple of websites for quite some time.

However, the link of the leaked movie was later blocked, but the it went viral on the social media in no time and accumulated over 60 shares and 4 lakh views in a mere 10 hours. The copy of the film was available only for a night and the makers are hopeful that it will not affect the future business.

The movie nabbed 4 stars from various critics and managed to do well despite the ongoing cash crunch in the country. As per trade analyst Taran Adarsh, the film’s earnings would increase over the weekend as the word-of-mouth is working well. He also said that the movie is expected to cross Rs 100 cr mark over the weekend. According to the reports, the occupancy rate of the movie one the first day was as high as 80-90 per cent.

#Dangal Sat and Sun biz will be higher… Word of mouth is terrific… Expected to cross ₹ 100 cr mark in first 3 days… India biz. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) December 24, 2016

Even actor Salman Khan couldn’t hold back and took it to social media platform Twitter and praised Aamir’s latest release. He said it was a much better film than his own release ‘Sultan’ which was a wrestling drama too. He tweeted: “My family saw ‘Dangal’ and thought it was a much better film than ‘Sultan’. Love you personally Aamir but hate you professionally.”

Aamir took no time and replied to his tweet by saying: “Salman Khan, in your ‘hate’ I feel only love. ‘I love you like I hate you’.”