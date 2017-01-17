Dangal girl ‘trolled’: Phogat sisters extend their support to Zaira Wasim

“Zaira ko maafi mangne ki koi zarurat nhi, usne kuch galat nahi kia; usne desh ka naam roshan kia hai. Hum sab uske saath hai,” said Babita Phogat.

Even as the confusion over Dangal girl Zaira Wasim’s ‘confession and apology’ continued, Phogat sisters, Geeta and Babita Phogat extended their support former. Babita Phogat, younger of the phogat sisters, said that Zaira has brought good name to country and need not apologise to anyone. While Geeta Phogat said when people like Aamir Khan is supporing Zaira there’s no question of being afraid.

“When people like Aamir Khan are supporting her then she has nothing to worry; we all support her,” said Geeta Phogat.

“She is a very good human being in real life too,” Babita had said on Monday. The athlete further told India Today, “If anything, Zaira Wasim is an excellent role model for the entire country. She needn’t apologise for anything.” Her sister Babita Kumari has stood up for the actress as well.

“We also reached here by facing many hardships;want to tel Zaira Wasim she shouldn’t be scared the nation is with her,” Babita had said.

Dangal actress Zaira Wasim found the quickest way to end the controversy surrounding her recent open letter by deleting her recent social media posts. Zaira uploaded an open letter on Twitter, apologising for her meeting with Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti today. While she didn’t explicitly name the politician, Zaira said, “I know that many people have been offended and displeased by my recent actions or by the people I’ve met. I want to apologize to all those people I’ve unintentionally hurt.” After her letter went viral, the actress then took to Facebook to clarify that her posts hadn’t been written under any duress.