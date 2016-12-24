Dangal box office collections: Rs 400 cr, biggest-ever, hit in the making for Aamir Khan?

Dangal box office collections: Superstar Aamir Khan’s latest movie hit the theaters on Friday in India and received instant praise from all quarters. (Bollywood Hungama)

Dangal box office collections: Superstar Aamir Khan’s latest movie hit the theaters on Friday in India and received instant praise from all quarters. The reviewers did not hold back at all and the movie got ratings in excess of 4 stars, which is truly amazing. Very few movies get that kind of honour from seasoned reviewers, but Aamir Khan has made it a habit in bringing forth standout content that literally floors the reviewers and the audience. After the reviewers, who had the first look at the film were overwhelmed by the film, it is the turn of the wider audience to feel the same. According to the reports, the occupancy rate of the movie is as high as 80-90 per cent! And what is more, the fans are loving the movie. They have come out mouthing its dialogues as well as mimicking the moves made by the wrestlers or praising the delivery of a particular phrase by Aamir who is a past master at using his voice with exceptional clarity to deliver master punch lines. Fatima Sana Shaikh as well as Sanya Malhotra have also made standout contributions. So much so, that some have said that they even bested Aamir! Indeed, the movie is exactly what the doctor had ordered for Bollywood. The industry has not had the best of the year and as 2016 winds down, for the most active film industry in the world it is going to end with a bang

The question now on everyone’s mind is whether Dangal will beat his best achievement at the box office. The Aamir Khan movie that climbed right to the top of the Bollywood charts was PK (Salman Khan’s Bajrangi Bhaijaan is at No. 2 with Rs 300.45 cr in lifetime earnings). Here is what PK earned: Release Date: 19 Dec 2014; Opening Day: Rs 26.63 cr; Opening Weekend: Rs 95.41 cr; End of Week 1: Rs 183.09 cr: Lifetime: Rs 340.8 cr (Bollywood Hungama).

The stupendous start that Dangal has got is of an occupancy rate that is touching 90%. That will likely translate into an over Rs 25 cr earning on opening day. It may just beat PK. The thing with Aamir Khan is that his films start with a bang and then they occupy the space in people’s mind for a long-long time and that translates into ticking box office collections spread over a long period of time. While other filmstars worry about what is going to happen on Monday, after the opening weekend is over, Aamir’s films have the habit of carrying the opening weekend momentum well into the first week itself. Some of the other stars who do the same include Shahrukh Khan, Salman Khan and Akshay Kumar.

You May Also Like To Watch This:

But will Aamir Khan be able to pull off his all-time winner in this age of demonetisation? According to reports, the note ban crisis has not really affected Dangal much. The cinemas are running full and that means that either people have taken to digital payments with gusto or else got their hands on cash that they don’t mind splurging on an Aamir starrer. Fans of Aamir Khan will in any case make sure they are able to see the movie on the big screen irrespective of what hurdle comes their way.

Now, will Dangal emerge as the No. 1 Bollywood movie of all time? The way the BO is fattening up, the answer may well be yes. The reason being that Christmas is on hand and everyone has a holiday or even a long vacation planned. The timing of the release has been superb and Aamir Khan will surely reap the benefits of a plentiful harvest. Not just Christmas, the new year is almost upon us and there is no way anyone is going to pass-up the opportunity to see Dangal. On top of that, word-of-mouth boost is definitely on for Dangal and this will extend its lifetime run well into the third week.