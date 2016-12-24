Dangal box office collections on day 1: Aamir Khan powers movie to 2nd-biggest opening day spot in 2016

After the release of the most awaited Aamir Khan’s latest venture Dangal on Friday, the film has becomes the second highest opening day grosser of 2016 followed by Salman Khan’s Sultan. (Bollywood Hungama)

Dangal box office collections on day 1: After the release of the most awaited Aamir Khan’s latest venture Dangal on Friday, the film has becomes the second highest opening day grosser of 2016 followed by Salman Khan’s Sultan. With the release in 4,300 screens in India, the film that is based on the life of wrestler Mahavir Singh Phogat, on Day One itself opened on a strong note registering a collection of Rs 29.78 crore at the box office.

Dangal, Directed by Nitesh Tiwari, also features debutants Fatima Sana Sheikh and Sanya Malhotra has surpassed previous releases of 2016 like M. S. Dhoni – The Untold Story that collected Rs. 21.3 crores, Rs. 19.2 crores as registered by Fan and Housefull 3 that collected Rs. 15.21 crores, as per the reports bollywood hungama. Although, despite of Amir’s stardom and Mr. Perfectionist’s popularity, the film did not manage to kill Salman Khan’s film Sultan’s record of 36.54 Cr, according to Bollywood Hungama. But this is not for first time an Aamir film is doing so well. Prior to this Mr Perfectionist’s PK and Dhoom 3 also had their magical impact on the audiences and at the box office.

And not just this, if data by bollywood hungama is to be believed, the top four opening collections of all time has been bagged by the three Khan’s of the industry. The list of top ten opening collections sees a heavy dominance by the three Khans – Salman, Shah Rukh and Aamir.

With the second highest opening by the film, the question that has risen among the people is that whether ‘Dangal’ will go on to become the biggest hit of the year or will it come as close to Salman’s ‘Sultan’. The game is on!