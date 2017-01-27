Dangal box office collections nears Rs 400 cr mark: Aamir Khan flick suffers Shahrukh Khan’s Raees, Hrithik Roshan’s Kaabil hit

Raees and Kaabil’s release have slowed down Aamir Khan’s Dangal. (Bollywood Hungama)

Dangal box office collections day 34: Aamir Khan is finally slowing down at the box office and for the first time was unable to hit a crore on Wednesday (day 33), when Dangal earned Rs 24 lakh. On Thursday (day 34), the film regained some of its momentum by closing the day off at Rs 54 lakh. The film’s total earnings now stand at Rs 383.88 crore, according to a report in Bollywood Hungama. Aamir Khan is still Rs 16.12 crore away from the Rs 400 crore mark, but whether he will be able to reach it remains to be seen. Dangal’s relative slump on Wednesday could be credited to the twin release of Shahrukh Khan’s Raees, which claimed the lion’s share of the box office earnings, and Hrithik Roshan’s Kaabil.

The Republic Day holiday helped the wrestling biopic do better and almost double its Wednesday earnings. Longevity now will be the factor which decides if Aamir will be able to weather box office storm brought on by Raees and Kaabil. Even if the movie’s earnings remain in the lakhs, if it can remain in theatres long enough, it may still enter the Rs 400 crore club. If Dangal is able to survive the initial hit brought on by the new releases, it will stay on in theatres and in its way to Rs 400 crore.

Kaabil’s box office run may not last as long and the viewers’ interest in the film might die down considerably within two weeks. It is Raees that Aamir Khan will really have to contend with as it aims a much wider target audience, as opposed to Kaabil, which will appeal more to metropolitan viewers rather than those in small towns. Like Dangal, Raees has a small town, middle class setting, so the movie can match up to Aamir’s offering in equal measure.