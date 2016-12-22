Dangal box office collections: Here’s why Aamir Khan’s new film will beat PK’s historic Rs 340.8 cr record

Dangal, even without Aamir Khan, has a solid storyline, one which will interested people by its own merit.

Dangal box office: Aamir Khan’s last box office triumph was PK, which became the first film to breeze past the Rs 300 crore mark. During its lifetime, PK settled at Rs 340.8 crore in the Indan market alone, according to Bollywood Hungama, so Dangal has some massive shoes to fill. Will Aamir able to create the box office magic that he did last time? We think so.

PK largely drew crowds solely on Aamir Khan’s star power. To many, the story felt a bit sketchy in trailers (although this was disproved as soon as one saw the film), but they went along to get their two-year dose of Aamir. Dangal, even without Aamir, has a solid storyline, one which will interested people by its own merit. Add Aamir’s star power to that and the fact that it was based on true events – you have a blockbuster in the making.

Watch Aamir Khan’s Dhaakad rap here:

This year has been great for films with themes about girl power. Neerja pretty much saved Sonam Kapoor’s career, Pink came out of nowhere and wowed audiences, even indie films like Nil Battey Sannata found a larger audiences than expected. So, Dangal will fit right into the pace set by these women-centric movies. Plus, just like Shahrukh Khan stepped out of the limelight and let Alia Bhatt run the show in Dear Zindagi, Aamir has given considerable space for Fatima Sana Sheikh and Sanya Malhota to shine.

You can also watch:

Comparisons between Salman Khan’s Sultan and Dangal have been rife ever since news of Dangal came out. The actors’ bodies were compared, the songs and plots of each film were dissected. Now, with the release of Dangal tomorrow, some members of the audience will turn up just to see who won in the Salman-Aamir clash. Of course, the movies are worlds apart, despite their common sport, but that won’t stop the comparisons.