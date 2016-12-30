Dangal box office collections day 8: Aamir Khan set to mint Rs 216 cr

Aamir Khan is given able support by Sanya Malhotra, Fatima Sana Shaikh and Sakshi Tanwar in Dangal. (YouTube)

Dangal box office collections day 8: Aamir Khan landed his latest film right in the middle of the demonetisation drama and while people were lauding other releases for earning in crores (single digits) each day, Dangal has left everyone in the dust (in double digit territory). The film has collected nothing less than Rs 20 crore since its release and on the eve of its second weekend, the film is still going strong. Given its current performance, Aamir Khan will amass around Rs 19 crore by the end of today, making the film’s total earnings Rs 216 crore. As of Thursday, Dangal’s earnings were Rs 197 crore, according to Bollywood Hungama.

Seeing Dangal I feel all us in entire industry including other khans should learn gymnastic martial arts and kick ourselves on our asses — Ram Gopal Varma (@RGVzoomin) December 27, 2016

#dangal is the best film of the year and the performances by the entire cast is also the best of the year. — Varun Dhawan (@Varun_dvn) December 27, 2016

“Dangal” very clearly shows us the reason why most of our sportsmen don’t succeed at the bigger games. — Anurag Kashyap (@anuragkashyap72) December 27, 2016

It’s rare that critics, fans and Bollywood unanimously hail a movie as one of the best in Indian cinema, but Aamir has managed to achieve that feat. Carefully balancing various elements – patriarchal values, father-daughter relationships, nationalism and personal ambition – topped off with a helping of amazing songs, Aamir’s film will be considered a hit not only for 2016, but in the years to come as well. “Thank you for all the love and warmth, and thank you for owning our film. Love. Team Dangal,” Aamir wrote on Twitter – you can practically feel the star beaming at the success of his film and rightly so.

Indeed, Aamir’s tweet rings true because even though the star is the main draw, the supporting cast proves to be scene stealing and that’s no small achievement in front of one of Bollywood’s biggest stars. Fatima Sana Shaikh, Sayna Malhotra and Sakshi Tanwar provide able support for Aamir’s star to shine, while not getting overshadowed by the actor either. Due credit goes to Zaira Wasim as well, who portrays the young Geeta Phogat, with a convincing ferocity paired with undertones of vulnerability.