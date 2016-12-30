Dangal box office collections day 7: Aamir Khan creates BO magic with Rs 20 cr

By now, it should be no surprise that Aamir Khan’s Dangal is still doing brilliantly at the box office. (YouTube)

Dangal box office collections day 7: By now, it should be no surprise that Aamir Khan’s wrestling biopic is doing brilliantly at the box office. Closing at a massive Rs 20.29 crore on Thursday, Dangal is powering its way to the top of the box office chain. The film’s total earnings now stand at Rs 197.54 crore, according to Bollywood Hungama, but despite it’s great performance, it still remains second at the box office. Now, Dangal is only Rs 100 crore away from challenging Salman Khan’s Sultan that sits at the top of the list this year with Rs 300 crore.

Overseas as well, Dangal’s performance as been quite stellar. With its domestic and foreign box office collections, Dangal has amassed Rs 350 crore worldwide, but even here, Sultan remains leaps and bounds ahead with Rs 567 crore. However, the first week of January will see no strong box office release, which means that Dangal’s second week has the chance to be just as strong as the first. With New Year’s Eve coinciding on the weekend, audience will want to end 2016 on a high note. That would probably contribute to Dangal seeing greater foootfall even on its second weekend. So far, the film has shown no signs of earnings below Rs 20 crore, even on weekdays.

Aamir is weather a number of controversies on the personal front. Being back in the public eye after his remarks about intolerance in the country earned the wrath of many fans. News emerged soon after that he had lost his position as Snapdeal ambassador due to pressure from the BJP. Yesterday, Geeta Phogat’s ex-coach PS Sondhi blasted the Dangal team, saying they had portrayed him negatively in the film. However, the various negative reports have had little effect as Dangal continues to reap its rewards at the box office.