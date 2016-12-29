Dangal box office collections day 6: Aamir Khan reaps Rs 21 cr with wrestling hit

Aamir Khan’s film is making a killing as Dangal’s total earnings are now Rs 176 crore. (Bollywood Hungama)

Dangal box office collections day 6: Aamir Khan’s sports biopic is crushing records like a steamroller with no signs of slowing down – controversies be damned, the movie is making a killing at the box office. On Wednesday (day 6), Dangal pulled in an impressive Rs 21 crore (really though, isn’t anyone going to office these days?). Since its release, the movie has made north of Rs 20 crore every day and its total collection currently stands at a staggering Rs 176 crore, according to Bollywood Hungama. Given its current performance, we’re guessing that the film will see a hike in profits on its second weekend as well.

Dangal opened to exceptional reviews, particularly for its powerful performances and strong storyline. However, Aamir’s film might have been slightly tainted today after Geeta Phogat’s coach PS Sondhi released a statement saying that his character was shown very negatively in the film. He said the portrayal was incorrect and that he and Mahavir Singh never locked horns, but rather had a very cordial relationship. As of now, he doesn’t plan on suing the Dangal team for their error.

The 3 Idiots actor has stood by his decision, standing behind the creative license and saying that all films are dramatised to some extent. Yet, the news has made headlines and even angered some fans. Even so, the film remains a brilliant watch and word of mouth has done wonders to pull in audiences despite demonetisation woes (for all we know, based on its box office figures, even the #BoycottDangal trenders are secretly watching the film). Becoming the second highest grossing movie of the year (within four days at that), the question is when Dangal will overtake Salman Khan’s Sultan and begin to challenge Aamir’s previous hit PK. Clearly, whichever big blockbuster that follows, namely Raees with Shahrukh Khan, has some huge shoes to fill.