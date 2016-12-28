Dangal box office collections day 5: Aamir Khan starrer becomes 2016’s 2nd highest grosser with Rs 155 cr

Aamir Khan’s Dangal reaped Rs 23 crore at the box office on Tuesday. (Official trailer)

Dangal box office collections day 5: Showing no signs of slowing down, Aamir Khan’s wrestling biopic sealed off its Tuesday earnings (day 5) with a massive Rs 23.07 crore. This makes the films total earnings Rs 155 crore, helping it overtake MS Dhoni: The Untold Story (Rs 133.04 crore) by leaps and bounds. The year seems to be owned by wrestling and Aamir is ready to take on the highest grosser of the year in Salman Khan’s Sultan. Sultan’s lifetime earnings are almost double of Dangal currently with Rs 300.45 crore, according to Bollywood Hungama. Yet, given Dangal’s successful performance even on weekdays, it should be able to topple Sultan in no time.

While the timing of Dangal’s release didn’t help much as all the holidays fell on the weekend, no major release is slated till Shahrukh Khan’s Raees in late January. This gives Dangal a free run for yet another week without any real threat. The film has received nothing but positive reviews from all corners, so it wouldn’t be surprising if Dangal went on to become the first film in Bollywood to reach the Rs 500 crore mark – smashing all previous records.

If Dangal manages to dethrone Sultan, its next challenge will be PK, which sits at the second spot of the highest grossing movies of all time list at Rs 320 crore. Given that Dangal has been hailed as Aamir’s finest film to date, we’re assuming that it will be able to leave PK in the dust. After that, it will go head to head with yet another Salman film Bajrangi Bhaijaan – the reigning champ of the box office with the total earnings of Rs 340 crore during its lifetime. But it’s not so much a question of ‘if’ rather than ‘when’ Dangal will smash the records set by these two films.