Dangal box office collections day 4: Aamir Khan starrer rakes in humongous Rs 25 cr

Aamir Khan's Dangal has earned a staggering Rs 25 crore on Monday.

Dangal box office collections day 4: Aamir Khan is unstoppable at the box office with his latest offering Dangal. Not only did the film have the second largest opening of the year, but it also entered the 100 crore club in three days. Dangal’s day 4 (Monday) earnings may not be as much as the weekend, but that hardly means that Aamir isn’t raking in the moolah. According to Bollywood Hungama, Dangal earned a staggering Rs 25.48 crore on Monday. This means the film’s total earnings so far is Rs 132.43 crore. Dangal had a good start on Friday with Rs. 29.78 crore. It then picked up the pace, collecting Rs 34.82 crore on Saturday and Rs 42.35 crore on Sunday.

Dangal’s success has brought back the spotlight to the real Geeta Phogat. Her matches at the 2011 Commonwealth Games were trending on YouTube over the weekend. Mahavir Singh and his daughters also got to hang out with several celebrities like Rekha, Sonakshi Sinha and Ranbir Kapoor during the screening of Dangal last week, which was hosted by Aamir and the rest of the Dangal cast.

The movie has also brought newcomers Fatima Sana Shaikh and Sanya Malhotra to mainstream attention. The actresses are being touted as the best talent to be discovered in 2016. In a year when neither strong storylines nor big names could pull audiences to the theatre (with the exception of Salman Khan’s Sultan), Dangal has managed to end what some called the box office curse. Dangal is also expected to break the record of Aamir’s last film PK, which amassed a record-breaking Rs 340 crore during its lifetime. With its feminist storyline, an even balance between social commentary and masala entertainment and dashes of patriotism, Dangal definitely has all the ingredients to be Aamir’s next record-breaking film.