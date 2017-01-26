Dangal box office collections day 32: Aamir Khan’s flick won’t quit, bags Rs 383 crore

Aamir Khan picked up another Rs 1 crore with Dangal on Tuesday. (Bollywood Hungama)

Dangal box office collections day 32: Even the excitement over Shahrukh Khan’s Raees and Hrithik Roshan’s Kaabil couldn’t keep away audience from the Aamir Khan wrestling flick. The movie managed to pull in an impressive Rs 1.01 crore on Tuesday, according to a report in Bollywood Hungama. This signifies that even with two big releases the next day, audiences aren’t splitting hairs over spending money on Aamir’s film as well. Dangal’s total earnings now stand at Rs 383 crore.

The movie seems capable of continuing its Rs 1 crore per day pace for another few weeks, despite the big releases. As Dangal is Rs 17 crore away from hitting the Rs 400 crore mark, Aamir Khan should break the new record in another two weeks or so. Dangal has been made tax-free in most of northern India with Haryana, Madhya Pradesh, UP and Delhi, which has probably accounted for its longevity at the box office.

While the movie is in its final phase in terms of its box office life, it probably won’t get mowed over by Raees or Kaabil entirely. This is mostly because even though both films are crowd-pleasers, neither have been able to garner the critical reviews that Dangal had unanimously won.

Much like Salman Khan’s Sultan, which overstayed its welcome in theatres to reach the Rs 300 crore mark, Dangal will soon fall in that league to enter the Rs 400 crore club. During the release of snoozers like OK Jaanu and Coffee With D, Dangal’s presence was essential in theatres, but with box office biggies now taking over, Aamir’s refusal to push out the film makes him seem as stubborn as his Dangal character.