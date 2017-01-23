Dangal box office collections day 31: Aamir Khan’s flick crosses Rs 380 crore

Aamir Khan’s Dangal earned Rs 2.83 crore on Sunday. (Bollywood Hungama)

Dangal box office collections day 31: Aamir Khan’s wrestling flick, quite like the Phogat family, is showing no signs of stopping. The film is now starting its fifth week, but if its box office figures are anything to go by, Aamir may reach the Rs 400 crore mark yet. According to a report in Bollywood Hungama, Dangal earned Rs 2.83 crore on Sunday (day 31), making the film’s overall earnings Rs 381.07 crore. Over the weekend, Dangal entered the Rs 375 crore club and is now Rs 18.93 crore away from the next big figure. Dangal’s weekend collection was impressive as it collected Rs 1 crore on an average every week day last week. However, the earnings doubled on Saturday with Rs 2.10 crore and, of course, almost hit the Rs 3 crore mark on Sunday.

Several factors can be attributed to Dangal’s commendable run. Last week’s big release was Sunil Grover’s Coffee With D, which received excessively bad reviews. Shraddha Kapoor and Aditya Roy Kapur’s OK Jaanu struggled on its very first weekend to keep up with Aamir Khan. The sudden rush of interest towards Dangal actress Zaira Wasim may have motivated people to watch or re-watch the movie as well. Further, Madhya Pradesh has joined states like UP, Haryana and Delhi to make Dangal tax-free, which could have resulted in more audiences flocking to theatres in the state.

Overseas, the film has fared just as well. It recently beat Salman Khan’s Bajrangi Bhaijaan to become the third highest grossing film abroad. Aamir still has a long way to go before he overtakes Dhoom 3 and PK. Although even if the movie won’t make the grade, Aamir would still be the one with the honour of highest grossing films, so we’re guessing he isn’t losing much sleep over the matter.