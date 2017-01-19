Dangal box office collections day 27: Aamir Khan wrestles on to Rs 373 crore

Aamir Khan continues to dominate the box office with Dangal. (YouTube)

Dangal box office collections day 27: Aamir Khan continues his steady streak at the box office as Dangal pulled in Rs 1.16 crore on Wednesday (day 27). According to a report in Bollywood Hungama, the film’s total earnings now stand at Rs 373.89 crore. While Aamir has stated numerous times that the film’s financial success isn’t as important to him as the fans’ happiness, we are definitely waiting with baited breath to see whether Dangal can do the impossible and enter the Rs 400 crore club. This will really be decided next Wednesday when Raees and Kaabil hit theatres.

Not that anyone expects the lingering film to outshine Shahrukh Khan and Hrithik Roshan’s films, but if Dangal can continue its steady performance during the release of these two movies, it will definitely reach Rs 400 crore eventually. Unlike many movies that make a big splash and then fade away within two weeks, Dangal’s staying power has been proved over the last four weeks. Given this, it will probably stay on at least for another two weeks and keep drawing in steady cash. The move is certainly doing better than its current competition OK Jaanu, which has slumped to Dangal’s Rs 1 crore per day earnings within its first week.

Currently, the film is Rs 26.11 crore away from reach the 400 crore mark. Will it be able to make the climb? Dangal experienced a resurgence of sorts when Zaira Wasim was thrown into the spotlight after meeting Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Mehboobha Mufti. While the experience was probably nothing short of traumatic for the young actress, it did put her on the map and when she appears in Secret Superstar this year, the audiences will definitely recognize her in her own right.