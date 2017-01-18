Dangal box office collections day 26: Aamir Khan powers on with Rs 372 crore

Can Aamir Khan make it to Rs 400 crore with Dangal? (Bollywood Hungama)

Dangal box office collections day 26: Aamir Khan is becoming a tough act to follow for Shahrukh Khan and Hrithik Roshan, who will be seen in Raees and Kaabil respectively next week. On its 26th day, Dangal earned an impressive Rs 1.27 crore, according to a report in Bollywood Hungama. This makes the wrestling flick’s total earnings Rs 372.73 crore. The film is still Rs 27.27 crore away from reaching the Rs 400 crore mark, but Dangal may tragically just fall a few crores short in that respect when it ends its run at the box office.

Even so, the film’s winning streak may not end any time soon. Despite having the alternative of OK Jaanu and xXx: Return Of Xander Cage in theaters, audiences are clearly choosing Aamir’s movie over the newer releases. Since Shahrukh Khan’s hold on the box office has faltered during his last few releases, Dangal may still creep on towards the 400 crore club. While the film will probably get pushed out of single screen theatres next week, it will still play for at least the coming week and the week after that in multiplexes. That’s 14 days where anything could happen.

If Dangal continues at its current pace, it will eventually settle down at roughly Rs 385 crore. Of course, this wouldn’t be bad considering that Dangal would be almost Rs 60 crore ahead of the second highest grossing film PK, which earned Rs 340 crore during its lifetime. Since Aamir Khan was the first actor to enter the 300 crore club, it would only be fitting if he was also the first to achieve the 400 crore record. We’ll have to wait and see whether he is able to pull it off.