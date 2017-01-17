Dangal box office collections day 25: Aamir Khan going strong as film earns Rs 371 crore

Aamir Khan’s Dangal is still going strong in its third week. (YouTube)

Dangal box office collections day 25: Nothing seems to shake off Aamir Khan’s dominance at the box office even three weeks after Dangal’s release. The film capped off on a triumphant note on Monday with Rs 1.37 crore. Its total box office collection so far is now Rs 371.46 crore, according to a report in Bollywood Hungama. Now, the question remains whether Dangal can inch its way towards the Rs 400 crore mark. We think Aamir might just be able to pull off this achievement.

Dangal’s current box office rival (if it can be called that) OK Jaanu is struggling on its first Monday with Rs 1.97 crore, which is only a little higher than Dangal on its 25th day. This proves that fans are still going by the hoardes to Aamir Khan’s flick even with an alternative present. Many said that Dangal’s immense success was because it got a free week at the box office. Of course, these theories fall flat when you consider OK Jaanu’s moderate success when Dangal is easing into its third week.

It will probably take the combined efforts of Hrithik Roshan’s Kaabil and Shahrukh Khan’s Raees to slow this giant down. Even so, the recent controversy that has flared up around Zahira Wasim, who portrays the younger version of Geeta Phogat, may add to Dangal’s box office revenue. So far, Dangal’s earnings have only been in crores, so if the movie can mint Rs 30 crore in its last few days, it will be the first film to make the Rs 400 crore mark. Let’s wait and see whether Aamir can end his run at the box office in full glory.