Dangal box office collections day 24: Awesome Aamir Khan flick cruisng to mammoth Rs 400 cr mark

Aamir Khan's Dangal won't quit at the box office.

Dangal box office collections day 24: Aamir Khan may come to the big screen every two years, but when he does, he makes sure it has a lasting effect. In its third week, Dangal is still doing quite well. On Sunday (day 24), the sports biopic earned Rs 4.24 crore, according to a report in Bollywood Hungama. Dangal’s primary competition at this point is OK Jaanu, which managed to earn Rs 4.82 crore last Sunday. Given these figures, Aamir’s box office success is unquestionable with a total of Rs 370.09 crore. Dangal already became the highest grossing film ever, creating its very own Rs 350 crore club, so now it remains we’ll have to wait and see if it will inch its way up to Rs 400 crore.

This might very well be possible since Dangal’s all time box office ‘low’ so far was Rs 1.94 crore (a figure some movies only dream of reaching) last Friday. Of course, this is the last week that Dangal will have relative supremacy. Aamir will have to contend with Shahrukh Khan and Hrithik Roshan’s star power after that when Raees and Kaabil take theatres on January 25. This give Aamir roughly ten days to cement his earnings and make it to Rs 400 crore.

For this wrestling flick, however, pulling in the crowd and the cash on weekdays seems to be no problem. In fact, last week, the movie had its highest earnings on Monday with Rs 4.35 crore, while it earned Rs 4.24 crore yesterday (Sunday). Aamir will next be seen on the silver screen in a quirky supporting role in Secret Superstar. The film has a very strong Taare Zameen Par vibe as it revolves around a young girl who wants to be a singer and, going by the trailers, Aamir might be instrumental in helping her achieve this dream.