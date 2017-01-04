Dangal box office collections day 12: Aamir Khan film earns Rs 10 cr; Salman’s Sultan beaten tomorrow?

Aamir Khan’s Dangal is Rs 5 crore away from beating Salman Khan’s Sultan. (Bollywood Hungama)

Dangal box office collections day 12: Aamir Khan’s revenues have slowed down somewhat, but only when you compare it to Dangal’s performance last week. The film raked in Rs 10.46 crore by Tuesday evening (day 12), making its total earnings Rs 295.15 crore, according to Bollywood Hungama. We wait with baited breath now to see it overtake Salman Khan’s Sultan by tomorrow. Even if Dangal can earn Rs 5 crore by Wednesday (day 13), it will surpass Sultan’s Rs 300.45 crore record. The chances of that happening is pretty much set and the debate of whether Dangal will become 2016’s highest grosser will finally come to an end. In the Salman vs Aamir debate, Aamir will come out the winner.

#Dangal movie would be tax free in Delhi cinemas. Orders issued. It’s an inspiring movie to promote sports-spirit by @aamir_khan — Manish Sisodia (@msisodia) January 3, 2017

The announcement of Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia yesterday of Dangal becoming tax free in Delhi might add on to the film’s revenues in the capital. “#Dangal movie would be tax free in Delhi cinemas. Orders issued. It’s an inspiring movie to promote sports-spirit by @aamir_khan,” Sisodia tweeted. Delhi has now joined Haryana and Uttar Pradesh in making Dangal tax free. In the middle of the demonetisation cash crunch, the move will be good news for many.

You might also like to watch:

Aamir Khan worked non-stop to promote Dangal and now that the film has taken off in a grand fashion, the actor is busy attending to his other projects. Aamir has launched the second Satyamev Jayate Water Cup and even his wife Kiran Rao helped out by singing for the project. While Dangal is making history at the box office, Aamir revealed during the launch that a drought-free Maharashtra would give him greater satistfaction than his movies doing well, according to a report in DNA.