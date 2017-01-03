Dangal box office collections day 11: Worry for Aamir Khan? Earnings take a ‘dip’ at Rs 13.45 cr

Aamir Khan’s Dangal is still dominating the box office by closing Monday’s earnings at Rs 13.45 crore. (YouTube)

Dangal box office collections day 11: Monday (day 11) marked the first time that Aamir Khan didn’t rake in Rs 20 crore or more at the box office office since the film’s release last month. While it is a dip with regards to the film’s performance on previous days, Dangal is still dominating the box office by closing Monday’s earnings at Rs 13.45 crore. This makes the film’s total earnings Rs 284.69 crore, according to a report in Bollywood Hungama. Although the Aamir Khan starrer is in its second week now, it will still have a relatively clear playing field, until Shraddha Kapoor and Aditya Roy Kapur’s rom-com OK Jaanu hits the screen on January 13.

#NiteshTiwari , Chillar party is one of my all time favourite films & now #Dangal has been added to the list too. Hats off to your efforts! — Shraddha Kapoor (@ShraddhaKapoor) January 3, 2017

And FINALLY watched #Dangal.This film has to be watched by each & every person. My mom & I have clapped, laughed, cried & felt so empowered — Shraddha Kapoor (@ShraddhaKapoor) January 3, 2017

The comparative dive in Dangal’s earnings could be attributed to the start of the new year and potential viewers finally trying to catch up with whatever work they may have put off towards the end of 2016. This could also explain why Dangal’s earnings soared during its entire first week and its second weekend. The audience’s holiday cheer was already in full swing and surely many working professionals must have taken leaves around the time. This allowed them to give the film a viewing even on weekdays, keeping Dangal’s revenue over the Rs 20 crore mark.

You might also like to watch:

In fact, over the last weekend, which coincided with the new year, Dangal minted Rs 55.11 crore – the highest earnings of a film during its second weekend. How does this stack up Aamir Khan in the highest grossing movies list? If Dangal can outperform its Monday revenues and score more than Rs 15.76 crore today, it will overtake Salman Khan’s Sultan, which still holds the top spot at Rs 300.45 crore.