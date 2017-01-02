Dangal box office collections day 10: Aamir Khan’s film breaks record for highest second weekend earnings

Dangal is touted to be Aamir Khan’s best film. (Bollywood Hungama)

Dangal box office collections day 10: Aamir Khan’s film has enjoyed a great second week, collecting over Rs 20 crore from Monday till Saturday. On Sunday (day 10), however, the film crossed even that mark by picking up Rs 31.27 crore. That’s only Rs 3 crore less than what it reaped at the box office on its first Sunday, according to Bollywood Hungama. This makes Dangal’s total earnings Rs 270.47 – it will take at the most two days for wrestling biopic to overtake Salman Khan’s Sultan, which made Rs 300.45 during its run in theatres.

With its revenue on Saturday and Sunday, Dangal has broken yet another record. It now has the highest earnings on the second weekend at Rs 72.93 crore, leaving behind its competition Bajrangi Bhaijaan at Rs 56.1 crore by leaps and bounds. Despite demonetisation fears, Dangal is drawing in audiences to the theatres by the hoardes. Based on its revenues from the domestic and foreign box office, the film has also become Bollywood fifth highest grossing movie. Can it beat Baahubali, Dhoom 3, PK and Bajrangi Bhaijaan to the top of the list?

You might also like to watch:

Dangal’s success can be attributed to the fact that it coincided with the end of year. With schools on winter break and families taking leave for new year’s celebrations, it makes sense that even on the second weekend, the film made a killing. Audiences wanted the year to end on a high note and what better way to do that than to watch the movie touted to be the best offering of 2016? Dangal will probably have a good occupancy rate during its second week as well, helping it seal its position among the Bollywood biggies.